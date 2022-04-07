Girls supporting girls! New Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have officially started their journey for love, and there’s no bad blood between them as they look for potential husbands out of the same group of men.

“See, no drama … Just two friends helping each other find true love!” Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss shared via Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, alongside a photo of the girls. “Exclusive international photo!!!”

After leaving Clayton Echard‘s Bachelor season broken-hearted, it was revealed that the real-life best friends would be taking on the role of Bachelorettes — at the same time. Previously, Mike tweeted, “This double Bachelorette thing is working great!!!” on Sunday, April 3, and has since posted multiple behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter.

“We’ve been through the most crazy experience together,” Rachel said of their Bachelor Nation experience during the season 26 live finale on March 15. Gabby shared, “I’m a girls’ girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing that I could have asked for.”

Mike Fleiss/Twitter

Jesse Palmer told the leads that same night that they will “figure it out together” with his help, as it was revealed that he would be returning to host the show.

Although not much has been confirmed about their forthcoming season, the men competing for both Gabby and Rachel’s hearts have been revealed. As for what they’re looking for in potential partners, Rachel shared that she wants someone “supportive and someone who loves me,” while Gabby is looking for a man that’s “emotionally intelligent, mature and who can challenge me.”

During her appearance on Clayton’s season, Gabby made headlines for her personality, which often shined through — especially during their breakup.

“I don’t think he’s being fair right now,” she declared during the Rose Ceremony from hell, which aired during The Bachelor‘s March 14 episode. “I don’t think you tell multiple women that you love them thinking that there would be no consequences knowing that there’s steps along the way that we have to get through. For him to say that ‘the woman I walk out with is the woman I love the most?’ Like, wrong f–king answer.”

Once she was sent home, Gabby told the Bachelor that, “no,” he couldn’t walk her out.

“Before having watched it back I truly felt we were on our own journey … watching it back everything is muddled and you were clearly pitting us against each other,” Gabby told Clayton during the live finale. “It really seemed like a competition which I had expressed to you that I didn’t want to be a part of.”

While Rachel was more heartbroken by her and Clayton’s split, it seems like both women are ready to move on!

The Bachelorette is set to premiere via ABC on July 11.