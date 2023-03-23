It’s her time to shine! Charity Lawson is The Bachelorette lead for the show’s 20th season, and the Georgia native is looking for love with some pretty impressive men.

“I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys,” the ABC personality, 27, teased to Entertainment Tonight after filming The Bachelorette premiere in March 2023. “I was laughing the whole night.”

Charity went on to say that, overall, her first night at the Bachelor Mansion was a “good one” after the nerves were “easing their way out” of her body. When it comes to who is stealing her heart so far, the lead is staying tight-lipped for now.

Keep reading for everything we know about Charity’s contestants so far.

Who Is the Season 20 Bachelorette?

Charity is taking on the role this time around and knows she has a “huge” undertaking “as the fourth woman of color and the second monoracial African American Bachelorette.” The reality star was sent home following her hometown date during Zach Shallcross‘ season of The Bachelor.

“I recognize that, although it is my journey, it’s so much bigger than me, because I’m carrying along a whole community of people who are looking up [to me] and [I’m] representing that as well,” Charity also told ET in the same March interview. “[I’m] definitely not taking it for granted. I’m really excited and I’m very fortunate to be the fourth.”

How Many Contestants Are Competing on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20?

Since none of Charity’s contestants have been announced just yet, it’s unclear how many men will be competing for her heart. That being said, she feels “so grateful and so fortunate” for the opportunity to find love.

“I definitely am coming in here with an open mind, open heart, ready to fall back into love, hopefully,” she explained. “I took the time off to really work on myself and even be more prepared with what I’m looking for, so I definitely am ready.”

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20

No premiere announcement has been made just yet. However, The Bachelorette traditionally premieres at some point in the summer months.

