Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler’s Relationship Timeline: From Podcast to Meeting Parents
Less than one year after ending his engagement with fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick fueled romance speculation with TikTok star Kat Stickler.
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
The two met when Kat appeared on the reality star’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in April 2024, which was pre-filmed weeks in advance. As the speculation continued to grow amongst fans, Kat and Jason went red carpet official the following month and Instagram official that June.
Now, the pair are showering each other in love and they don’t care who sees.
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4