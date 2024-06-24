Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler’s Relationship Timeline

June 12, 2024

In case the red carpet debut wasn’t enough, the content creators debuted their relationship on Instagram.

“Heart is full,” Kat and Jason captioned their joint post with photos of the couple posing in the bathroom as she was embraced in his arms.

The following day, Jason shared a candid photo of Kat sitting on a bed wearing a lingerie top, mini skirt and tall boots before their first date.

“I was just going through photos and I’ll never forget this night. I’m sorry, I have to share … The day after our first kiss, Kat was supposed to leave town and I was leaving the following day. She FaceTimed me when she got on the plane and said ‘should I get off this plane and go to you? Is that too much? I should just stay on, right? But it would be pretty romantic … I think. What do you think?’” the Bachelorette alum wrote. “‘I told her to do it since she didn’t have MK that weekend… and she didn’t even hesitate. She got all her things from the overhead and at this point everyone on the plane was sitting down. Flight attendant asked where she was going and all she said was ‘I’m gonna go see a boy I just met!!’ and then all the passengers started clapping and cheering and she left the plane and that night we had our first dinner where it was just us. I’ll never forget the feeling I had taking this picture right before that first date night.”