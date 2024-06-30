After 28 seasons of the hit dating show, which first premiered in 2002 with Alex Michel as the leading man, there are plenty of love stories to look back on. Where do all of the final couples stand today?
1 of 28
Season 1 – Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh
Alex and Amanda did not get engaged on The Bachelor but went on to date for 10 months after filming the show. Since the pair’s split in 2003, Alex has maintained a private life and kept his distance from the franchise. He is married with kids and works as a media industry executive.
Meanwhile, Amanda married Jay Caldwell, whom she shares daughter Chloe with. Following her divorce from Jay, she confirmed in 2020 that she had gotten engaged to her longtime partner Chris.
2 of 28
Season 2 – Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz
Aaron and Helene did get engaged at the final rose ceremony but broke up in 2003, just weeks after the proposal aired on television. Aaron has been married to Angye McIntosh since 2009. They share daughters Aven and Aspen.
Helene is now married to Andrew Goodman and works as a school psychologist in New Jersey.
3 of 28
Season 3 – Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft
Andrew proposed to Jen on The Bachelor and they were together for several months before splitting at the end of 2003. Andrew is now married to Ivana Bozilovic, whom he wed in 2008, and they have three children together.
Following her split from Andrew, Jen became the star of season 3 of The Bachelorette. She chose Jerry Ferris at the final rose ceremony but turned down his engagement proposal. By the time the finale aired, the two were no longer together. Jen has been married to Joe Waterman since 2009 and has two children with him. She now hosts “From The Bachelor to the Burbs” podcast.
4 of 28
Season 4 – Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier
Bob gave Estella a ring with a promise that they’d continue dating after The Bachelor. However, the relationship was short-lived, and the two split just weeks after the finale of their season aired in November 2003.
Just months after The Bachelor, Bob married actress Rebecca Budig in 2004. They never had children together and divorced in 2010. He went on to marry Jessica Canyon in 2016 and they’ve since welcomed two kids together. Meanwhile, Estella owns a fitness studio in California.
5 of 28
Season 5 – Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin
Jesse and Jessica didn’t get engaged but dated for several months after filming The Bachelor. They split in June 2004. Jesse became the host of The Bachelor franchise in 2022 following years of hosting broadcasting on sports networks, Good Morning America and more. He started dating Emely Fardo in 2017 and they tied the knot in 2020. Their daughter was born in 2020.
Jessica and her husband Omar Rawi have two children. She works as an attorney in California.
6 of 28
Season 6 – Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado
Byron and Mary were together for five years after getting engaged during season 6. They split in 2009. Byron went on to marry and have a daughter with Belinda Velvick, but they divorce in 2020. He worked as a professional fisher until 2016.
Mary is married to James Kordomenos and works in real estate.
7 of 28
Season 7 – Charlie O’Connell and Sarah Brice
Jerry O’Connell’s brother Charlie did not propose to Sarah Brice but they dated after filming The Bachelor. They were together on-and-off until 2010.
Charlie has been married to Playboy model AnnaSophia Berglund since 2018, while Sarah has three kids with her husband and lives in Texas.
8 of 28
Season 8 – Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone
Travis and Sarah continued dating after deciding not to get engaged on The Bachelor, but they broke up in March 2006.
After appearing on the dating show, Travis became a host on The Doctors from 2008 until 2010. He was married to Charlotte Brown for three years before their 2015 breakup. Since then, he tied the knot with Parris Bell in 2019 and welcomed a son with her in 2020.
Sarah is now a podcast host who is married with three kids.
9 of 28
Season 9 – Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson
Season 9 also ended without an engagement, but Lorenzo and Jennifer continued dating until 2007. After the split, he briefly dated his runner-up, Sadie Murray, but they also broke up later that year. In 2012, Lorenzo appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK and he now works as an animal rights activist. Jennifer is now married but has kept a private life since being on The Bachelor.
10 of 28
Season 10 – Andy Baldwin and Tessa Horst
Andy and Tessa ended their engagement in June 2007, just weeks after their finale aired on The Bachelor. Although they tried to continue the relationship after that, they split for good in September 2007.
Andy confirmed in 2019 that he was still single but said he was working as a “commander in the U.S. Navy, a family physician and Director of Medical Readiness for U.S. Pacific Fleet.” Meanwhile, Tessa founded Infant Growth Group and married Tom Pickard, whom she shares a son with.
11 of 28
Season 11 – Brad Womack
Brad Womack did not choose either of his final two women on season 11 of The Bachelor. He returned to the franchise for season 15 (see below) and also dated fellow Bachelor Nation star AshLee Frazier. Brad lives in Texas but keeps his life off social media.
12 of 28
Season 12 – Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas
Matt and Shayne got engaged on The Bachelor and split in July 2008. He has been married to his now-wife, Rebecca Moring, since 2018, while Shayne divorced husband Nik Richie in 2021. She has two children with her ex.
13 of 28
Season 13 – Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft
Jason proposed to Melissa on The Bachelor, only to break up with her after filming and start dating his runner-up, Molly Malaney. Jason and Molly tied the knot in 2010 and are still together today. They have a daughter together and share custody of Jason’s son from a previous relationship.
After TheBachelor, Melissa reunited with ex Tye Strickland. They are married with three children. She has made various reality television appearances over the years, including two seasons of Dancing With the Stars.
14 of 28
Season 14 – Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi
Jake and Vienna broke up in 2010, just months after their engagement aired on The Bachelor. Today, Jake works as a pilot and lives a low-key life, while Vienna is the mother to a son named Enzo.
15 of 28
Season 15 – Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
Brad found love during his second go on The Bachelor. He proposed to Emily, but they broke up as their season was airing. Although they eventually reconciled, they split for good in 2011.
Emily then got engaged to Jef Holm on The Bachelorette before tying the knot with now-husband Tyler Johnson in 2014. They have five children together, in addition to Emily’s daughter with her late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick.
16 of 28
Season 16 – Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson
Like Brad and Emily, Ben and Courtney also broke up as The Bachelor was airing. They were back together by the time their engagement aired during the finale and then split for good in October 2012.
Ben got married to an unidentified woman in 2023, while Courtney wed Humberto Preciado in 2019. She has two children.
17 of 28
Season 17 – Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
Sean and Catherine are the first final couple from The Bachelor to make their love last. After getting engaged on the show, they tied the knot in 2014 and have three children together.
18 of 28
Season 18 – Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell
Juan Pablo and Nikki kept dating after The Bachelor, despite not getting engaged at the final rose ceremony. They split in October 2014.
He married Osmariel Villalobos in 2017 and they split two years later, while Nikki married Tyler Vanloo in 2016. The couple briefly broke up before welcoming a son together in 2022.
19 of 28
Season 19 – Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
Just two months after Chris’ proposal aired, he and Whitney split in May 2015 following his appearance on Dancing With the Stars.
Chris pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death after a 2017 car crash. He paid $2.5 million in the wrongful death suit and agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years probation. Chris briefly dated Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller in 2020 and confirmed in 2024 that he was single.
Whitney has been married to Ricky Angel since 2017. They have a son.
20 of 28
Season 20 – Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Ben and Lauren documented their post-engagement life on the reality show Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? However, they split in 2017. He has been married to Jess Clarke since 2021, while Lauren married singer Chris Lane in 2019 and has two children with him.
21 of 28
Season 21 – Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi
Nick and Vanessa broke up in August 2017, just months after their engagement episode of The Bachelor aired. He welcomed his first child with Natalie Joy in February 2024 and they tied the knot months later. Nick currently hosts “The Viall Files” podcast.
Vanessa also moved on, marrying Josh Wolfe in 2021 and welcoming a baby with him in 2022.
22 of 28
Season 22 – Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin
Arie and Becca got engaged on The Bachelor but broke up as the season was airing so he could pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Arie then proposed to Lauren during their season’s live reunion show. They got married in 2019 and have three children together.
Meanwhile, Becca got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on The Bachelorette and was with him for two years before they called it quits in 2020. She started dating Thomas Jacobs after meeting him on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. Their son was born in 2023 and they tied the knot that same year.
23 of 28
Season 23 – Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph
Colton and Cassie didn’t get engaged but dated for more than one year before breaking up in 2020. She filed a restraining order against him that summer but eventually dropped it when they reached a private agreement.
Colton came out as gay in 2021 and started dating Jordan C. Brown that year. They married in May 2023 and announced in 2024 that they were expecting a child via surrogate. Cassie has been dating Brighton Reinhardt since 2020.
24 of 28
Season 24 – Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss
Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann while their season of The Bachelor was airing. He briefly pursued runner-up Madison Prewett and then went on to date another contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan, from April 2020 until that December. They reconciled in 2022 but split the following year. Peter competed on season 2 of The Traitors in 2024.
Hannah Ann got married to NFL star Jake Funk in June 2024.
25 of 28
Season 25 – Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell
Matt and Rachael left The Bachelor as a couple but did not get engaged. However, they split before the finale aired after her past racially insensitive actions at a college party were exposed.
By April 2021, Matt and Rachael were back together and are still in a relationship. In 2024, he teased plans to propose to his longtime love.
26 of 28
Season 26 – Clayton Echard and Susie Evans
Clayton and Susie broke up on The Bachelor but started dating before the finale aired. They were together for several months before their 2022 split and they remained friendly after breaking up.
Susie started dating fellow Bachelor Nation star Justin Glaze in 2023. Meanwhile, Clayton was accused of fathering a woman’s unborn twins during a one-night stand. However, in 2024, a judge declared that the woman “knowingly presented a false claim, knowingly violated a court order compelling disclosure or discovery.”
27 of 28
Season 27 – Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar
Zach and Kaity got engaged on The Bachelor and now live together in Texas.
28 of 28
Season 28 – Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson
Joey and Kelsey are still together after getting engaged on season 28 of The Bachelor.