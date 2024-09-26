Joan Vassos got to take her suitors on the first dates of the season in episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesday, September 25. Last week, viewers saw Joan get emotional during the first rose ceremony of the season. But Bachelor Nation is so excited to see her form connections with the remaining men, and have already chosen their favorites out of the bunch.

The Guys Took Joan to Prom

A group of eight guys got chosen for the first group date of the season. They got to go to “senior senior prom” with Joan! She said that she first went to prom in 1981 and said it was a year of firsts for her. She was excited for the chance to do it again.

At prom, Taylor Dayne made a surprise appearance and performed her hit “Tell It To My Heart.” Jordan ended up telling Joan that he went on a date with Taylor five years ago. Gary revealed he is Tina Turner’s godson. He shared a sweet dance with Joan.

But perhaps the most heartbreaking moment of the episode was when Charles was sitting off in the bleachers by himself. Eventually, Joan joined him for a conversation where he opened up about losing his wife, who was the only person he ever dated. Joan said she felt “honored” that Charles shared such “intimate emotions” with her. He adorably called his daughter on the phone during the date to tell her he had gone to prom.

Joan then took the stage to crown the prom king. She chose Jonathan as her prom king. She also presented him with a rose. They shared a romantic dance on the dance floor and sparks were definitely flying between the two.

Joan Took Chock on the 1-on-1 Date

Chock was chosen for the first one-on-one date of the season. He and Joan went to Disneyland, getting to let loose and act like kids for the day. They talked about their families, with Chock revealing more about the tragic death of his late partner. He ended up getting the rose at dinner after opening up about love and loss.

The 2nd Group Date Was a Talent Show

The second group date of the season was a Bachelor classic. The guys competed for Joan’s affection in a talent show, where quite a few of them stood out. But Dan caught Joan’s attention with his humor and vulnerability after performing a ribbon dance. He won a romantic dinner with Joan where he talked about his health battle. Joan gave Dan the rose on the date and they slow danced together.

“I felt comfortable in his arms,” she said. “A future with Dan could look like somebody that is ready to have adventure.”

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan Joined the Guys for a Barbecue

Joan showed up at the house for a barbecue with the guys. She said that she was “in her element” because she always has dinners with her family at home. Joan pulled Gary aside and gifted him with a photo of them together from the prom. He was visibly emotional and moved by the gesture.

Joan also shared a romantic moment with Mark where they spoke German together. They shared their first kiss. “I feel fantastic,” he said in a confessional.

Who Went Home?

Joan sent a few guys packing at the rose ceremony, including Jack, Michael, Christopher and Bob. Jack couldn’t leave without singing one more song in front of the camera.