Who Is Golden Bachelorette’s Charles Ling? Meet Season 1 Contestant

The Golden Bachelorette season 1 cast won over the hearts of fans from night one. While a handful of the contestants on Joan Vassos‘ season stood out amongst the group, Charles Ling immediately became a fan favorite within the first seconds of his introduction.

“Charles L. is hoping to meet someone intelligent and kind, and we know he’s coming to the right place,” his ABC bio reads.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Charles’ fate on The Golden Bachelorette.

Where Does Charles L. Live?

Charles immigrated to the United States from China and brought $20 with him to begin his new life. He now lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What Is Charles L.’s Job?

Now retired, the ABC star had a career as a financial analyst.

How Old Is Charles L.?

Charles is 66 years old as of publication.

Had Charles L. Been Married?

Charles opened up about his beautiful marriage with his late wife in his introduction package during the Golden Bachelorette premiere.

“In the last six years I was lonely because my wife suddenly passed away and I couldn’t take it. My wife and I were married for 36 years and we shared a lot of happy days together,” he said. “She was my first and only love. I don’t know how I went through those years, but my daughters, they want to see a happy dad and I really feel like it’s time for me to move on.”

How Many Kids Does Charles L. Have?

Charles and his late wife welcomed two daughters during their marriage.

What Happened During Charles L.’s ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Introduction?

If there was one word to describe Charles’ introduction, it would be “pure.”

After humoring Joan by saying he is 66 but “looks like [he’s] 36,” Charles’ personality definitely put the lead’s nerves at ease. Toward the end of their greeting, Charles L. reminded Joan that she is “in charge” of this season.

“I’m pretty happy and I think she likes me. If you be yourself, things will work out well for you,” he told the cameras in a confessional interview.

Does Charles L. Win ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

While he won over the hearts of viewers, Charles doesn’t end up with Joan during the finale, according to a report by Reality Steve. He gets eliminated at some point before the final 4, per Steve’s reporting.

As of publication, Charles is still in the running to snag roses before his elimination, which will occur at an unknown time this season.

Charles L. Is a Pop Who Loves Pop Music

Charles showed his fun side in his ABC bio, where he revealed that he would love to see Britney Spears perform “during his golden years.”

What Are Charles L.’s Hobbies?

Charles dreams big and wishes to travel to the moon during the later years of his life.

The father of two is crafty and makes fishing nets that he uses before hitting the water and going fishing. Since he’s an outdoors guy, he doesn’t watch much television. However, he loves cheering on his favorite team during the NBA Finals every year.