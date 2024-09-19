Joan Vassos‘ quest for love on The Golden Bachelorette has officially begun! In the premiere episode of the show’s inaugural season, she met a great group of guys vying to capture her heart.

The Guys Made Their Entrances on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

The episode opened up with an emotional story of how Joan tragically lost her late husband and how she managed her grief in the years that followed. Now, she is ready to find the next “love of her life.” The limo pulled up to the Bachelor mansion full of incredible guys.

“I cant believe I’m back at the mansion,” she said. “I thought that when I left here, I was gone forever.” She said she felt like Cinderella being there again.

Quite a few of the guys had memorable entrances and certainly made a lasting impression on Joan, including Kim, Chock and Jonathan. Sparks certainly flew when Guy walked out of the limo and greeted Joan. She told him that he looked “very handsome.” He had Joan smell his cologne as a way to remember him.

Then, Bachelor alum Kelsey Anderson stepped out of the limo to introduce Joan to her dad, Mark. “My dad has been by himself for a couple of years now, and I think that y’all would maybe get along,” she told Joan before her father stepped out of the limo. After their introductions, Joan told Kelsey that she thinks Mark is “cute.”

Who Got the 1st Impression Rose?

After meeting all the guys, Joan started getting to know them better during one-on-one conversations. Everyone was eager to see who would get the first impression rose as the night went on. She enjoyed her conversation with Pascal, and was “wooed” by his French accent and promise of taking her on spontaneous trips. Dan also had a really sweet conversation with Joan about being a girl dad. She called him “handsome” during their chat.

After apologizing for being so nervous, Jordan gave Joan a sweet gift — a Chicago sweatshirt for her granddaughter. They played a game of pickleball together. The guys all came outside and they began playing one giant game of pickleball as a group.

Joan and Kim had a nice, genuine conversation. She also seemed smitten with Guy. Jonathan presented Joan with a poem he had written. He stood up to read it to her, stealing her heart. Jack decided to make Joan a home-cooked meal in the kitchen. Charles had some tea with Joan and said she had a “sweet and warm heart.” Christopher gave Joan a heart made out of chocolate.

She had a great conversation with Keith later on in the night. He felt their conversation was “fluid, easy and natural.” He said he likes relaxing and having a bottle of wine at the beach, something that sparked her interest. “There’s something there that maybe we could build on,” he said.

Chock opened up to Joan about having a sense of adventure and how much his family means to him.

Ultimately, it was Keith who earned the first impression rose. “You just made me feel safe,” Joan told him. They shared a kiss after he accepted the rose.

At the end of the cocktail party, the guys were surprised by videos from their families. The tears were flowing for everyone.

Who Went Home in Episode 1?

At the rose ceremony, Joan got choked up when it came to handing out the final few roses. She had to leave the room for a moment. When she came back, she apologized but explained how difficult of a decision it was. In the end, it was Jack who received the final rose of the night.

Bill, Pablo, RJ, Ken, Thomas and David were sent home.