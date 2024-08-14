Kelsey Anderson found love with fiancé Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor, and she’s now ready for her father, Mark Anderson, to potentially find his own happily ever after on The Golden Bachelorette.

After it was announced that Mark, 57, had been cast on the debut season of The Golden Bachelorette, Kelsey, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 13, to share her reaction to the news. “Welllllll, would you look at that,” she wrote alongside Mark’s casting announcement.

She continued to call her dad “the sweetest” while sharing a promotional video in which Mark shared his thoughts about love. “To be in love, it feels very warm, like, you just feel it,” he said in the video. “Everything just, like, travels out of your heart — fills your body, makes you warm, makes you fuzzy — and it brings a lot of joy and happiness to life.”

Kelsey’s supportive messages continued as she took to TikTok to share a video of herself lip synching along to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” while standing in front of Mark’s promotional photo. “MARK IS ON THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE !!!!” she captioned the post. “I am so excited and happy for him !!!”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Meanwhile, Joey, 29, also took to TikTok to share his excitement about the casting news. The former leading man stood in front of Mark’s casting announcement photo and lip synced along to a little kid screaming as they were asked, “How excited are you?”

While fans will get to know Mark as he pursues love with Joan Vassos, he previously caught the attention of fans when he appeared on Kelsey and Joey’s hometown date episode during season 28 of The Bachelor. After he made his reality TV debut, several fans rushed to social media to state that he should appear on the franchise’s show for older couples.

Kelsey previously revealed she was supportive of Mark having a “similar dating experience” to her following her mom’s death amid speculation he would be cast on The Golden Bachelorette.

“I want my dad to get out there. I want my dad to date,” she said during a June episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I think that my mom really would want him to. My mom before she passed always said like, ‘I want you to find somebody else. I want you to find another love.’ Before she even was sick she would always say this. She just knew that she was going to pass before him.”

She went on to say that she and her siblings “want him to be happy and find a partner to travel and do things with.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

“I feel like my dad gave all of us so much love growing up and he still does. I just feel like my dad deserves love as well,” the former reality star continued. “I think that loving your family is different than loving a partner. And I think that he needs that support of a partner, someone that’s not his kid, not his brother, his sister-in-law. Like his best friend. I think my dad is deserving of that.”