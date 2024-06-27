The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles revealed that she wanted to date Kelsey Anderson’s dad, Mark Anderson, after he made a cameo on the franchise.

“When we met him at your finale, of course, Susan elbowed her way in to see if she could maybe date the guy,” Kathy Swarts told Kelsey, 26, about Mark, 57, during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Susan, 67, interrupted to explain that she and Mark had been “emailing long before that,” while Kathy, 71, stated that Mark is a “super nice guy.”

Kathy jokingly said that she wanted to pursue Mark after she heard such great things about him, though Susan pointed out that he is much younger than them. However, Kathy insisted that their age gap wasn’t a problem by replying, “So what? I can go younger.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Not only did Kathy and Susan – who competed for Gerry Turner’s heart during the debut season of The Golden Bachelor – gush about Mark, but Kelsey also revealed she’s supportive of her dad having a “similar dating experience” to her after she met fiancé Joey Graziadei during season 28 of The Bachelor.

“I want my dad to get out there. I want my dad to date,” Kelsey said. “I think that my mom really would want him to. My mom before she passed always said like, ‘I want you to find somebody else. I want you to find another love.’ Before she even was sick she would always say this. She just knew that she was going to pass before him.”

The former reality star added that she and her siblings “want him to be happy and find a partner to travel and do things with.”

“I feel like my dad gave all of us so much love growing up and he still does. I just feel like my dad deserves love as well,” Kelsey continued. “I think that loving your family is different than loving a partner. And I think that he needs that support of a partner, someone that’s not his kid, not his brother, his sister-in-law. Like his best friend. I think my dad is deserving of that.”

Mark was married to Kelsey’s mother, Denise, until she died in 2018 following her battle with breast cancer. He made his reality TV debut during his daughter’s hometown date on March 4, and fans quickly expressed interest in having Mark star as the next Golden Bachelor.

While Kelsey is now supportive of her dad potentially dating, she admitted it was originally hard to see him move on following her mom’s passing.

Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

“My dad hasn’t really dated. He kind of dated one or two ladies but it was very kind of … I don’t feel like he fully felt like he could date them because he always felt guilty about it,” she explained during the podcast episode. “Because he feels like nobody is going to replace our mom and it’s like, we know that nobody is going to replace our mom but it’s going to be a different love and it’s going to be something that you deserve.”