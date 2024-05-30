The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles claimed that the real reason for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s split was the New Jersey native refused to quit her job.

“I’ve gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it,” Susan, 67, said of Gerry, 72, on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham on Tuesday, May 28. “Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere.”

Theresa, 70, works as a financial services professional in her hometown of Shrewsbury, New Jersey, while Gerry is a retired restauranteur from Indiana. After they got engaged on The Golden Bachelor season 1 finale in November 2023, the couple planned to move to South Carolina. However, their plans fell through, and they struggled to agree on where to live.

“I still work, so that’s the hurdle,” Theresa said on the “Dear Shandy” podcast in March, noting that she initially told her bosses she would only be away for two weeks while she went on the show. “I honestly thought, ‘Oh, let me just get through the first night.’ And I stayed and I stayed and I stayed, and my employer was so good to me. And before I left, I kind of said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going to leave you.’”

She added that she wasn’t ready to quit her job until they were settled on a place to live.

“Until we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, ‘OK, we’re going to live in this place or that place. And originally, it was South Carolina. We’re still not sure if that’s what it is,” the reality TV star said.

Meanwhile, Gerry saw their living situation as a different priority level.

“I guess the difficult part is I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun [and] adventure. I wanted to go do [things],” he said on the podcast. “So that is the crux of it, right now, is when does that start? I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do.”

Theresa and Gerry announced their decision to divorce on April 12.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said in a joint appearance with his estranged wife on Good Morning America. “The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”