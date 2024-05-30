In a shocking turn of events, Golden Bachelor alums Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts revealed they are ​team Gerry Turner amid his divorce from estranged wife Theresa Nist.

“I’ve gotta support this man a little bit,” Susan, 67, said on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” alongside Kathy, 71, on Tuesday, May 28. “I feel like he got the wrong end of it.”

Susan further revealed that Gerry, 72, got frustrated with Theresa, 70, when she “decided not to move and not to quit her job.”

“Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere,” Susan said.

Meanwhile, Kathy made it clear that she and Susan “like them both.”

“Gerry’s a nice guy. Theresa’s a lovely lady. You know, s–t happens. Sorry,” Kathy said. “You know someone [for] a month or six weeks and these things happen.”

Susan and Kathy were contestants on The Golden Bachelor season 1 alongside Theresa in hopes of finding love with Gerry. The retired restaurateur got down on one knee for Theresa during the finale and they tied the knot in January. Bachelor Nation attended the televised wedding and Susan even officiated the ceremony.

Gerry and Theresa called it quits three months into their marriage and announced their separation during a joint sit-down interview on Good Morning America.

Disney/Eric McCandless

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry told host Juju Chang on April 12. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

The following month, former Bachelor Ben Higgins shared a rumor that was swirling around regarding the cause of Gerry and Theresa’s split. Interestingly enough, it checks out with Susan and Kathy’s story.

“I want to be clear that as I preface this, this is a rumor of a generalization of a conversation that Gerry and Theresa had, and I think you’re gonna find it interesting,” Ben, 35, said during the May 6 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast before revealing an alleged conversation between Gerry and Theresa.

“[Theresa said], ‘Wow, look at all this beautiful untouched land. Think about what could be done if they developed it. Condos, office buildings, apartments. Think about the towns that could congregate in these open fields and think about the people that would be interested in moving here,” Ben said. “And look at that lake. There’s a lake with only cornfields around it. Think about if they build up a resort where people could vacation to.’ And Gerry’s comment back to her, again, a rumor, was, ‘You don’t take land from a farmer.’”