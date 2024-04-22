The Bachelor stars Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent reunited to host a date for Jenn Tran’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Kelsey, 25, and Daisy, 25, were photographed filming a date in Seattle, Washington, that appeared to be inspired by the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, according to photos shared by the Reality Steve X account on Sunday, April 21. Kelsey wore a green gown and Daisy sported a pink dress during the taping, seemingly embracing their inner Elphaba and Glinda from the musical.

It’s not exactly clear how the women will be involved in the date, though they were also photographed interacting with host Jesse Palmer.

Fans got to know Kelsey and Daisy when they competed on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. The women made it to the final two, and Daisy shocked fans when she met up with Kelsey before the final rose ceremony during the March 25 finale. After Daisy told Kelsey that she didn’t think Joey would pick her, the pair made franchise history when they rode in the limo together on their way to meet Joey, 28, at the beach.

Daisy ultimately broke up with Joey during the finale, while he proposed to Kelsey and she accepted.

After the finale aired, Kelsey revealed what she and Daisy spoke about during their car ride to the rose ceremony.

“We just were really embracing each other and just telling each other how amazing each other were,” she told Us Weekly in an interview published on March 27. “And she just really wanted Joey and I to be happy and she was like, ‘Don’t worry about me.’ She knows how I am and I was going to be thinking about her, just like how she would be in that situation as well. But she’s like, ‘Don’t think about me. I’m going to be OK. You embrace this moment.’ And I did.”

She continued, “We were both really emotional after our conversation, so we just decided, ‘Let’s ride together there.’ And it was really special.”

Daisy also opened up about their conversation in Kelsey’s hotel room during the April 2 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Disney/John Fleenor

“[We were] just talking about how I was feeling, talking about how she was feeling, talking about [how] we want the best for each other and me saying, ‘He’s not my person. I know he’s your person,’” she said at the time. “She knew it was her and she knew it wasn’t me. And she said, ‘I’ve been worried about you all week because I felt that it was going to be me.’”

Daisy added that she wanted to have the conversation with Kelsey because they developed a strong “friendship” during the season. “I know [she and Joey] both really cared about me and I wanted them to know that I was going to be OK,” she continued. “And that I supported them and I [wanted] them to be happy. Even though this was really hard for me, it’s still something that I can be happy for them for.”