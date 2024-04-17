Fans saw Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown’s relationship unfold on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. Though the Alabama native gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt at the end of the season, she and Tyler stayed in touch and will reunite on his new Amazon Prime Video show, Going Home With Tyler Cameron, which premieres on April 18, 2024.

What Happened Between Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown After ‘The Bachelorette’?

Tyler and Hannah developed a close relationship on The Bachelorette. She ended up turning down the Florida native’s proposal and getting engaged to Jed, but she later called off their engagement after learning that Jed allegedly had a girlfriend during the season. Hannah then asked Tyler out again during the After the Final Rose special. She detailed her decision to give him another chance in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I still had feelings for him. Then, of course, with everything that happened with Jed and the really early signs that things weren’t going great, I think I always kind of was like, ‘Ugh, dang it. Maybe I made the wrong decision and didn’t have enough time,'” she said. “A few weeks before After The Final Rose, I asked if I could talk to him and was very honest about how I felt, was wondering if he felt anything still … I wouldn’t have asked him on national television for the first time, to go out, if I hadn’t had previous conversations before that.”

Hannah wrote in her 2021 memoir, God Bless This Mess, that she and Tyler went out for a drink and then went back to her apartment to talk. Though it was “awkward” at first, they ended up admitting that they both still had feelings for each other and kissed. Two days later, Tyler called Hannah to confirm that they were not exclusive, but Hannah wanted to only date him. Photos of the male model with Gigi Hadid emerged the next morning.

“That was really hard,” Hannah told ET. “I was really hoping there was still a chance I could get a happy ending and something might come out of it. I just felt like both my knees kind of got knocked out from under me. I think I was really embarrassed.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Are Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Still Friends?

Tyler and Hannah parted ways for a while after their drink date, but they reunited in March 2020 when his mom, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm at 55 years old. Hannah attended the funeral. Tyler was spotted picking Hannah up from the airport a few weeks later, but a source told Us Weekly that they were just “great friends.”

“They have a lot of love for each other,” the insider said, adding that the exes “have a lot of fun together.”

“It’s as simple as that. It’s been a hectic year for them both. And they finally found some time in their schedules to connect,” the source continued. “Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic. Could something happen down the line? Sure.”

Tyler admitted on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in November 2023 that he was “thinking about Hannah” in the days before his mom’s death. After Hannah attended the funeral, he “got drunk” and invited her back to see him because he was “feeling her,” but Tyler knew it was “too soon” after his loss to pursue anything romantic.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Are Reuniting on ‘Going Home’

Tyler and Hannah are set to reunite in an episode of his upcoming show, Going Home With Tyler Cameron, which follows the Special Forces alum as he heads back to his hometown to start a construction and home renovation company. Tyler revealed if it was awkward working with Hannah again in an interview with Bachelor Nation.

“I think, definitely, we have to work it out,” he said. “It’s a little tense at first. But it works itself out and then it’s just, someone’s gotta crack the first joke and break the ice and usually that’s me. And she’s like, ‘God damn it, Tyler.’ And then we get rolling.”

Going Home With Tyler Cameron premieres on Prime Video on April 18, 2024.