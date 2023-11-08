Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown may not have worked out romantically, but the model’s late mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, was “obsessed” with the former Bachelorette.

“[My mom] loved [Hannah] and they would talk all the time. I didn’t really know that. She was so good to my mom,” Tyler, 30, told Amanda Hirsch during a Tuesday, November 7, interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I remember it was like day two of sitting next to the bed with my mom and I was, like, thinking about Hannah – you just think about everything when you’re in that scenario. All of a sudden Hannah texts me.”

Tyler’s mother died on March 2, 2020, after suffering a brain aneurysm. After learning about the heartbreaking news, Hannah, 29, told the general contractor that she wanted to attend the funeral to honor Andrea.

“After the funeral I was drunk, I invited her back because I was feeling her. And then when she came back it was just, it was too soon.”

Tyler was a frontrunner while competing for Hannah’s final rose during The Bachelorette season 15 in 2019. Fans believed the two were endgame; however, the Dancing With the Stars alum ended things with Tyler during the finale ​before accepting ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt. Hannah called off their engagement ​soon thereafter when she found out that Jed was seeing another woman one week before joining the show. Once she was single, she and Tyler started casually dating again, but nothing serious ever developed between them.

ABC/John Fleenor

After Tyler’s mother died, Hannah spent time with Tyler and other friends like former Bachelor Matt James in Florida during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a great friendship. We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy,” Tyler told Us Weekly in May 2020. “It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

Tyler has since been romantically linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and influencer Paige Lorenze – but he is currently still on the market.

Hannah, on the other hand, got engaged to fiancé Adam Woolard in August after nearly two years of dating. Adam popped the big question in Whitwell, Tennessee, at a friend’s treehouse property.

“I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city, Nashville, and starting my new podcast, I hadn’t really thought about it much, so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on,” Hannah told People shortly after the engagement. “We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”