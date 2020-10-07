Hannah Brown Talks 'Tough Relationships' Following Tyler Cameron Reunion

Wise words! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown reflected on “tough relationships” on Wednesday, October 7, one day after her reunion with ex Tyler Cameron.

“[Author Lysa TerKeurst] and Jesus always seem to know the truth I need daily,” the season 15 leading lady, 26, wrote via Instagram. She shared a page from the book titled “What to do with tough relationships.”

Courtesy Hannah Brown/Instagram

The passage talked about “navigating” hard relationships, even when you feel like “giving up.” The book said to “take a step back from all the emotion, frustration and exhaustion” before “giving up.”

“It can be hurtful and draining when we try so hard on our own,” the former beauty queen wrote in a separate image.

Hannah and Tyler, 27, opened up about their complicated romance-turned-friendship during a YouTube video on Tuesday, October 6. Specifically, they discussed what *actually* went down between them when they quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic together for weeks at the former contestant’s Florida home earlier this year.

YouTube

“We were just trying to work on our friendship,” Tyler explained. At the time, the exes were “both in a hurt place” and found comfort in each other’s company. The male model’s mom, Andrea, died at the age of 55 from a brain aneurysm in March. Hannah’s brother, Patrick, overdosed earlier that month.

“People think we were hooking up the whole time,” Hannah said about her extended stay with Tyler, while noting they “never kissed” during quarantine.

“We went from a dating show where it didn’t work out, and then not talking to each other, trauma happens, [hanging] out to living together,” the contractor added about the pair trying to heal from their own personal pain.

Their newly found friendship came with hard work. “Everything we’ve been through, all the stuff we’ve done. We care about each other, we’re there for each other, I’m super stoked where we’re at right now,” Tyler gushed about the Dancing With the Stars winner.

The Bachelor Nation stud previously talked about their friendly relationship to Us Weekly on October 5. “We’re in a great place right now with each other, and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” he said.

It looks like these two are all in on their friendship.