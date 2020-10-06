A new chapter! Tyler Cameron says he and ex Hannah Brown are on friendly terms after “struggling” to define their relationship following their split on The Bachelorette.

“We’re in a great place right now with each other, and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” the Florida native, 27, told Us Weekly on Monday, October 5, about the former beauty queen, 26. “Hannah’s an amazing person, and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

That’s not to say their amicable rapport happened overnight. “We need to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” added Tyler.

The former Bachelor Nation couple quarantined together for weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic at the contractor’s Jupiter home earlier this year with Bachelor star Matt James and a handful of the former contestant’s hometown friends. Tyler acknowledged they “couldn’t even figure [out]” their friendship “then.” All in all, they’ll be taking things one day at a time and plan on keeping their dynamic platonic for now.

Fans got their hopes up that Tyler and Hannah may rekindle their romance after the pair were spotted on a lunch outing with pal Jacob “Brown Bear” Laham on September 28. The male model cleared up any speculation about their meal together.

“[Bachelor Nation] shows so much support to me and Hannah,” he noted after saying he saw the photo of their lunch outing circulating online. “So, I can’t thank them enough for that, but yeah, we were just hanging out actually, you know, at a little restaurant.”

Hannah and Tyler both appear to currently be single at the moment, but the Dancing With the Stars winner has her sights set on the future. Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that his daughter is “not that worried” about getting engaged again following her dramatic split from Jed Wyatt.

ABC/John Fleenor

“I mean she’s never been one — being around me — she didn’t even really date,” the reality dad explained. “She’s had two boyfriends her whole life. It’s not like she’s dying to be married. She’s going to do what she does.”

It looks like Hannah and Tyler make one solid set of friends.