Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Her Mom Joke She’s Not Having a Wedding This Year After Jed Wyatt Split

She’s single … and she knows it! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her mom, Susanne, poked fun at the fact she’s not having a wedding this year following her quickie engagement to Jed Wyatt.

“It’s insane to think that a pandemic postponed my wedding. What are the odds? Like, I’m not dating anyone, but this for sure pushed it back,” the 25-year-old mouthed over a video on TikTok while sipping a glass of red wine at the beach.

“Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to … Mama Brown,” Hannah captioned the silly clip. This isn’t the first time Susanne has shaded her daughter’s ex, but it’s great to see they can laugh things off.



The former beauty queen got engaged to Jed, 26, during the finale of season 15. They broke up shortly after when the reality babe found out the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens. Although the aspiring musician claimed he and Haley weren’t an “exclusive thing,” she alleged they were still dating when he left to be on the reality show and he only went to boost his career.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

Hannah reflected on getting engaged and their devastating split one year later on May 11. The Bachelor Nation starlet admitted she wasn’t able to “shake the doubt” before Jed got down on one knee. “The pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘This ain’t it,’” the leading lady wrote on Instagram about the moment.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life … but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would,’” her candid post continued. “I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?).” Of course, the Alabama native went on to move to Los Angeles, win Dancing With the Stars with partner Alan Bersten and is on to bigger and better things. She noted that the situation with Jed was “not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.”

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Everything is clearer in hindsight, and Hannah is fully aware the heartbreak happened for a reason. “If I could go back and tell her something, I would whisper, ‘It’s going to be OK. You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!’”⁣ she concluded her heartfelt message.

Onward and upward, girl!