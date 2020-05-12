LOL! Hannah Brown revealed how she felt about her “performance” in the fantasy suite with finalists Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber on The Bachelorette. The leading lady made a hilarious TikTok that perfectly summed up her thoughts.

“When Chris Harrison asks you about fantasy suite week,” the 25-year-old captioned the video where she dubbed over a conversation between Ellen DeGeneres and Cardi B.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Were you nervous during that?” Hannah lip-synched over the talk show host. “You know what? I was nervous for my second performance. For my first performance, I was like, ‘Ah! Ah! Party with Cardi, woo!’” the Alabama native mouthed over the “Bodak Yellow” artist’s audio. In the video, Hannah can be seen holding a small rose as she flings her pink, silk robe off of her shoulder.

Although Hannah kept quiet about what went down with her ex-fiancé Jed, 26, in the fantasy suite, she revealed on After the Final Rose she had sex with Peter, 28, four times in the now-infamous windmill. As for Tyler, the leading lady was blown away by his gentleman-like behavior after she told him she didn’t want to go all the way with him.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

The season 15 starlet has been extra reflective about her time on the reality show as of late. She shared a candid message on the one-year anniversary of her engagement to Jed on May 11. The Bachelor Nation babe confessed she had a lot of “doubt” before the aspiring musician got down on one knee.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life … but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would,’” she divulged on Instagram. “I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?), but the pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘This ain’t it.’ [It’s] funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can.”

The reality couple split shortly after the finale when Hannah found out Jed lied about the extent of his relationship with his ex Haley Stevens. The former beauty queen acknowledged the heartbreak was “not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Hannah is doing much better these days and shared some encouraging words. “If I could go back and tell her something, I would whisper, ‘It’s going to be OK. You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control,’” she continued. “‘Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!’”⁣

Keep doing you, girl!