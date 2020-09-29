Reunited and it feels so good! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and ex Tyler Cameron met up for a friendly lunch in Los Angeles on Monday, September 28, nearly five months after quarantining together at his Florida home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo, which was taken by a fan, showed the season 15 star, 26, smiling while chatting with Tyler, 27. The former contestant’s pal Jacob Laham (a.k.a Brown Bear Visuals) also joined the duo for their outing.

ABC/John Fleenor

It appears their fun may have ended with a simple lunch. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared a video on her Instagram Story later that evening with a different friend in a darkly lit restaurant. As for the contractor, he first hung out with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick and then showed a separate friend mixing music on a laptop afterward.

Hannah and Tyler’s encounter came months after the two quarantined together in the male model’s hometown of Jupiter along with a slew of friends, including season 25 Bachelor Matt James.

The former beauty queen’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style at the time that the exes are “just friends,” despite what it may look like. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less,” the reality dad added. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.” Both Tyler and Hannah have also insisted they are strictly platonic.

That being said, it’s hard to deny the chemistry between them. Hannah celebrated her birthday on September 24 with a live event where she invited various friends to join her and play games. She and season 23 contestant Demi Burnett tried their hand at guessing each other’s Bachelor Nation crush.

After trying to get out of answering, Hannah said the person she’s enjoyed “watching the most” was season 17 star Sean Lowe. Her BFF, 25, guessed correctly but also wrote “Tyler” on her board, even though Demi knew Hannah wouldn’t “want to say” her ex’s name.

“The chemistry was so there,” Demi acknowledged. “We’re all dreaming for it, every Tannah stan, like we all want it to happen.”

Time will tell what unfolds between Hannah and Tyler. In the meantime, fans can dream, right?