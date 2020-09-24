Bachelorette Hannah Brown Has Changed a Lot Through the Years — See Her Transformation!

Look at her now! Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown went from a beauty queen to a full-fledged reality star within a few years. Although she’s always been gorgeous, the Bachelor Nation babe had a major glow-up.

The University of Alabama grad represented her home state as Miss Alabama during the Miss USA competition in 2018, but she ultimately did not place. This turned out to be for the best since she went on to appear as a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in October of that same year.

She was an early frontrunner during season 23 but was sent packing during week 7 while the final four — Cassie Randolph, Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Miller-Keyes — went on to hometowns. Hannah becoming the Bachelorette came as a shock to some fans at the time since it historically goes to one of the finalists from the previous season.

The season 15 star became an extremely popular leading lady thanks to her candidness with contestants and never being afraid to speak her mind. Most notably, she told off contestant Luke Parker after she felt like he shamed her during their overnight date. The starlet got engaged to Jed Wyatt during the finale, but they split one month later when she found out he lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens. Jed’s former girlfriend claimed they were still dating when he left to go on the reality dating show, and he became a contestant solely to boost his aspiring music career.

That wasn’t the end of Hannah’s ride in the spotlight, though. She took center stage with partner Alan Bersten during season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, and they won the entire competition in November 2019.

In those two years, Hannah has relocated to Los Angeles, made tons of A-list friends and is still working to achieve her dreams.

That’s not to say she’s avoided scandal. In May 2020, Hannah said the N-word during an Instagram Live while speaking the lyrics to “Rockstar” by DaBaby as she recalled the moves to a TikTok dance. She issued a written apology for using the racial slur the following day but took to Instagram Live over a week later for a longer conversation about the incident.

“I don’t want to be ignorant anymore,” the Alabama native said while noting she was drunk during the original video. “I don’t want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N-word. But I also don’t want to be someone who goes on their platform intoxicated and engages with their platform that way. I have learned that there are things that I cannot say. There is so much more historical context that I didn’t know that makes it so much more inappropriate.”

It’s been a journey full of ups and downs for Hannah. See how the Bachelorette star has transformed through the years!