Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is feeling “really embarrassed and ashamed” after using the N-word during an Instagram Live, an insider divulged to Us Weekly. “She understands that she was completely in the wrong and also understands why people are upset with her.”

The 25-year-old is “truly sorry” for her actions and learned a “major lesson” from the controversy, added the source.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

On May 16, the reality starlet used the racial slur during an Instagram Live while singing the lyrics to “Rockstar” by DaBaby as she tried to recollect the moves to a TikTok dance. At first, Hannah denied saying the N-word after fans immediately called her out and blamed her brother, Patrick Brown. “I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … Maybe it was Patrick. Um, anyway,” she said during the livestream.

She addressed the incident again because viewers kept commenting about it. “I really don’t think I said that word, I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like, ‘Oh God,’” she told viewers. “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word … So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”

However, the next day, she posted a formal, written apology on her Instagram Story. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all,” the Alabama native wrote. “I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Hannah has since been laying low on social media, but other members of Bachelor Nation have been vocal about what happened. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay recorded her own live video after claiming she reached out “directly” to Hannah over the situation.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Dallas native said she gave the former beauty queen an “opportunity” to “correct the mistake” using her large platform. When “it wasn’t done,” Rachel took to her own page to give a history lesson about the N-word.

“My reason for doing this is because I want to educate people on the word and encourage you to hold people accountable. If you feel offended or you feel wronged, don’t give them a pass, hold them accountable for what they did and that’s what I did today,” Rachel concluded in her eight-minute video. “If you’re going to praise someone for being honest and bold and letting it all out, then you have to hold them accountable when they don’t do it over a controversial situation, when it’s controversy that they caused.”

Tyler Cameron praised Rachel’s explanation, but also encouraged followers to “lift up” his ex. The Florida stud also insisted Hannah is “not racist.”

“She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate,” Tyler said in a lengthy written message. “This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem.”