Many Bachelor Nation alums — including Rachel Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Bekah Martinez, Mike Johnson and Nick Viall — reacted to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown using the N-word during an Instagram Live on May 16.

The 25-year-old used the N-word while singing the lyrics to “Rockstar” by DaBaby while rehearsing a TikTok dance. Fans immediately called her out for using the racial slur. At first, Hannah didn’t remember saying it and blamed her brother, Patrick Brown.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“I did? I’m so sorry … I don’t think … Maybe it was Patrick. Um, anyway,” she said as her initial response. She later denied using the racial slur. “I’d never use that word. I’ve never called anybody that. We don’t say that word,” she told viewers. “So, you know what, I’m going to stay here, and y’all can think I said whatever I did or think I’m something I’m not, but I’m not that.”

However, she released a formal, written apology on her Instagram Story the following day. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said,” she wrote on May 17. “I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Keep scrolling to see Bachelor Nation’s response.