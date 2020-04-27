Setting the record straight! Clare Crawley took to Twitter on Sunday, April 26, to clarify that she wasn’t specifically calling out forthcoming Bachelorette contestant Matt James for using his platform prior to her season airing.

“It was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real-life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value,” the 39-year-old responded when fans accused her of targeting the handsome hunk with a recent Twitter rant.

It all started on April 25 when Clare seemingly subtweeted Tyler Cameron‘s best friend. “If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season … you are in it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime,” she wrote.

Then, a follower called the blonde beauty out. “Seriously, he is not allowed to raise funds with his friends for food for poor kids in NY; or the 12-hour fundraiser for doctors and nurses in NY, FL, and a few other states???!!?? Wow, you are selfish,” they wrote, prompting the explanation from Clare. “You weren’t supposed to deduce babe,” she added.

If you keep up with Matt, 28, then you know he’s using his platform to raise money for charity. “For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week,” he recently said on social media. “Myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight [against poverty].”

Though The Bachelorette has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clare’s season has already gotten plenty of buzz. For starters, fans were excited to see someone older than previous leads. Additionally, many viewers were surprised she was picked as the new Bachelorette because it’s uncommon to see producers choose someone who hasn’t been on TV in many seasons.

It turns out, show host Chris Harrison was all for it. “We are big believers in there is no terrible idea, unless someone’s obviously married or in a relationship,” he exclusively divulged to Life & Style in February. “But, if they’re not taken, and if they’re single, they’re a viable candidate.”

We can’t wait to see what happens!