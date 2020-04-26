Fighting fire with fire, y’all! Upcoming Bachelorette contestant Matt James took to his Instagram Stories to clarify a few things on April 25, just hours after star Clare Crawley seemingly shaded him on Twitter over his Cameo account and interviews before the season even starts.

“For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week,” the 28-year-old explained on social media. “Myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight [against poverty].”

It seems as though former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron‘s BFF may have seen some tweets posted by the 39-year-old, where it looked like Clare was calling out the real estate buff for pushing so far into the spotlight before his time on the show had even begun.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season … you are in it for the wrong reasons,” the Sacramento native wrote in her first tweet, adding the hashtag “#dontwasteyourtime.”

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

Currently, Matt’s Cameo videos cost $19, which, as stated, is benefitting a charity to fight poverty in NYC. His latest interviews have been in support of fitness brand NEOU, who hosted a 12-hour Fit-a-thon on Instagram Live to raise funds for essential healthcare workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

An hour after her original tweet, Clare came back with an additional thought on the subject. “Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me,” she concluded, tagging Bachelorette‘s official Twitter account and adding a red heart emoji.

Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC ❤️ — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

Believe it or not, fans weren’t totally in agreement with the blonde beauty — especially considering Matt’s positive circumstances.

“If this is about Matt, everyone loved him before you came into the Bachelorette picture LOL,” one follower wrote. “Sorry girl!” Another fan added, “You don’t know the guy, I won’t pretend I know the guy … but it seems like he’s using his platform to raise awareness for his charity. Not sure why that is upsetting to you.” A third user wrote, “Clare … Clare … in this house, we stan Matt James.”

If there’s already this much drama and the season hasn’t even begun … we might be in for a wild ride.