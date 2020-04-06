Shut down! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown had the perfect clapback after a fan called her TikTok dancing “awkward.” She’s been extremely active on the video app — from sharing her quarantine crew videos with ex Tyler Cameron to hosting dance tutorials with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten. However, she was unbothered by the shade.

“All I usually see on the app is awkward dancing in bikinis in random places like kitchens and showers. I assumed that was the key,” someone wrote on Twitter.

Oh! Well I must be doing it right then. https://t.co/QxCicNhGyr pic.twitter.com/rtOMH322cu — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) April 4, 2020

“Oh! Well, I must be doing it right then,” the 25-year-old quipped in response along with a GIF of a baby dancing in a diaper on top of a kitchen counter. The user quickly cleared the air and added, “I guess I should go check your TikTok to see if I just [described] your account.”

Followers loved Hannah’s sass. “I’m dead at the fact she responded to you,” one person wrote to the original commenter. “You are killing it, queen, as always!” someone else added. “Yup, you did it great! I haven’t seen Tyler try it yet. I guess he knows he can’t compete,” another person wrote with a slew of laughing emoji.

The former beauty queen recently left her ex’s house in Florida, where she was quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic for more than two weeks, and drove to her hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The 27-year-old reality stud’s BFF Matt James revealed on April 1 that she went to “ride this thing out” with her family on TikTok.

Hannah later opened up on her own social media about how she hadn’t been feeling quite like herself emotionally. “I’m definitely not at my best right now, but it’s OK. I’ve slept all day, and when I haven’t slept, I’ve eaten,” she explained while wearing her pajamas. “The past three days I’ve kinda boycotted everything, just ate.” However, she appears to be feeling better and has been dancing up a storm since returning home.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

People were keeping their fingers crossed that Hannah and Tyler being in lockdown together meant that they were getting back together after dating on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The leading lady’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively dished to Life & Style that the two are “just friends,” despite what it may look like. “I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad dished. “People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is they’re friends.”

Robert noted that Hannah has been “supporting” the Cameron family after the sudden death of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm. “Hannah’s been down there just helping … It’s out of respect for them,” he said.

Tyler also addressed relationship rumors with Hannah while on a Zoom chat with a group of fans. “The tea is we are friends. She’s a good friend,” he said in a video captured on TikTok.

Either way, we hope they keep dancing!