Shooting his shot! Tyler Cameron got flirty with model Olivia Culpo while collaborating for a “Beauty Talks” Instagram video on Wednesday, September 30.

“We go way, way back,” the former Bachelorette contestant, 27, said about the Sports Illustrated cover model, 28, who corrected him by saying, “No, we don’t.”

The Florida native then clarified that he’s been following Olivia’s career since she won Miss Rhode Island in 2012, which eventually led her to getting crowned as Miss Universe the same year.

“I know, I used to be a huge fan of you back in the day when you had your whole run and pageants,” Tyler confessed. The Rhode Island native teased him by pointing out he “used to” like her. The contractor made it clear he is definitely still a fan.



“Still, Olivia, don’t worry. The love hasn’t faded,” he nervously continued. “Now I’m here with you. So, uh, I’m getting nervous, my armpits are starting to sweat. Let’s talk about Clarin so I can keep myself together.”

At the end of the male model’s tutorial, the former beauty queen commented on his clear complexion. “Olivia said I have the best skin and that will be my new Instagram bio,” Tyler gushed.

Unfortunately for the Bachelor Nation stud, the restauranteur is happily dating football player Christian McCaffrey. She and the Carolina Panthers running back were first romantically linked in spring 2019, and they seem absolutely smitten over each other. “It’s game day!! Let’s goooo,” she captioned a bikini-clad photo hugging her handsome beau on September 13 to support his team.

As for Tyler, it’s no secret he has a thing for beauty queens. He met up with ex Hannah Brown in Los Angeles on September 28 nearly five months after the pair quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although they have both said their relationship is strictly platonic, they do have a romantic history.

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

The pair first met during season 15 of The Bachelorette, where Tyler made it to the final two. The former Miss Alabama, 26, ended things with her runner-up and got engaged to Jed Wyatt. She and the aspiring musician split one month later.

Things seemed a bit tense between the reality exes as Tyler moved on with model Gigi Hadid for a two-month fling in August 2019. However, they rekindled their friendship and stayed with each other for weeks earlier this year along with Bachelor star Matt James and a few other of Tyler’s hometown pals.

As for where they stand today, a source told Us Weekly, “They’re really good friends and are always in touch,” after their hang out session in L.A.

Time will tell what unfolds in Tyler’s love life!