Kendall Jenner cracked up at fan comments about how The Golden Bachelor stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts resemble her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. On the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians, Kendall told her mom about the comparisons being made online.

“Have you heard that there’s a look-alike?” Kendall’s friend Hannah Cohen asked Kris, 68, as they prepared to meet with Gerry Turner for dinner. Kendall, 28, then jumped in and excitedly added, “Oh yeah. You know what’s funny? Literally, it’s you and dad.” Photos of Kathy, 70, and Susan, 67, then flashed on the screen.

While having dinner with Gerry, 72, Kendall touched on the comparisons again. “To my knowledge, none of them were heavy drinkers,” Gerry told the women, referring to the ladies who appeared on his season. “So Susan’s not so much like you,” Kendall joked to Kris, poking fun at her mom’s love of alcohol.

Kris “pulled some strings” to have Gerry over to her home because Kendall is such a big fan of The Golden Bachelor. Shortly after he arrived, he admitted that his daughter was just as big a fan of The Kardashians, which prompted Kris to try and FaceTime her. When Gerry pulled up his phone to call his daughter, Kendall caught a glimpse of something that gave away the ending to his season of The Golden Bachelor – the name of the woman he ended up choosing!

At the time of the meeting, Gerry’s season had just begun airing, so the public didn’t know how things played out. However, Kendall saw Theresa Nist’s name in his call log, so she was able to put two-and-two together and figure out what happened. Luckily, she was able to keep a secret.

Unfortunately, things didn’t end up working out for Gerry and Theresa, 70. Although they tied the knot on January 4, they announced their decision to divorce just three months later. Kendall has not publicly shared her reaction to the split news, but considering how hard she was rooting for Gerry, she’s likely devastated over the breakup.

After watching the first episode of the season, the 818 founder gushed, “It was just so genuine and it was so adorable. The girl that got the first impression rose, he was like, ‘I’m giving this to you because of your presence when you talk to me.’ He was so specific about why he gave it to her and I’m just like, ‘Ah, bless your soul!’”