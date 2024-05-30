Kendall Jenner had quite a reaction after catching a glimpse of Gerry Turner’s phone in a preview for The Kardashians. The sneak peek clip showed reality television worlds colliding as The Golden Bachelor star and model met each other for the first time.

“This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time,” Kendall, 28, said in the preview, which aired after the Thursday, May 30, episode. “My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner.”

Later in the evening, Kendall saw something on Gerry’s phone and asked someone else in the room, “Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone. I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

Kendall has been open about her love for Bachelor Nation and gushed over how excited she was for the premiere of The Golden Bachelor during the May 23 episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in September 2023. After watching Gerry’s debut, she raved to mom Kris Jenner about how big of a fan she was.

“It was just so genuine and it was so adorable,” the 818 founder said. “The girl that got the first impression rose, he was like, ‘I’m giving this to you because of your presence when you talk to me.’ He was so specific about why he gave it to her and I’m just like, ‘Ah, bless your soul.’”

Gerry, 72, wound up getting engaged to Theresa Nist at the end of his season. They got married on January 4, but announced that they were divorcing just three months later on April 12. Kendall has not publicly reacted to the news about how Gerry’s journey to find love ended.

The former couple decided to end their marriage because they couldn’t agree on where they would live. While Gerry is from Indiana, Theresa lives in New Jersey, and although the pair tried to make it work, neither one of them was willing to leave their families permanently.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home,” Theresa, 70, said during her and Gerry’s joint Good Morning America appearance in April. “But we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Meanwhile, Kendall has been making headlines for her own love life recently. In December 2023, it was reported that she had split from Bad Bunny after less than one year of dating. Following the breakup, she was seemingly spending time with ex Devin Booker, only to be seen out with Bad Bunny, 30, once again earlier this month.