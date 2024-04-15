Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Speaks Out After Divorce News

The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist broke her silence ​just three days after announcing she and husband Gerry Turner were separating after just three months of marriage. ​

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so,” Theresa, 70, shared in a caption via Instagram ​on Monday, April 15. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.

The mom of two continued, “It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you. I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing … I will. I love you all.”

The reality TV star also shared an image of the inspirational quote from Dr. Seuss, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

News of the couple’s divorce was confirmed during Gerry’s Good Morning America interview on April 12.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry, 72, told GMA host Juju Chang.

John Fleenor/Disney

The newlyweds came to the decision to end their marriage after coming to the realization that they couldn’t decide where they should live.

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” the restaurateur said. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

While Gerry made it seem as though he and Theresa were in mutual agreement on ending their marriage, a source exclusively told Life & Style on April 12 that wasn’t the case.

“Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry,” the insider said. “She wanted to work at it more than him.”