theresa nist wears wedding ring after gerry turner split

Just hours after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce plans, she was photographed still wearing her wedding ring. Although her Neil Lane engagement ring was MIA, The Golden Bachelor star’s custom diamond band was on full display as she stepped out in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, on April 12.

The financial services professional, 70, looked a bit downcast as she emerged from a building. She was dressed casually in a pair of jeans for the outing. Just hours earlier, Theresa and Gerry, 72, confirmed that they would be divorcing after just three months of marriage.

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry explained during a joint interview on Good Morning America. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

ABC

Although Gerry and Theresa tied the knot in January, they had yet to move in together and were still living separate lives in Indiana and New Jersey, respectively. The couple previously said that they were planning to move to South Carolina once they got married, while New Jersey also became an option after Gerry started spending some time there with his wife.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina,” Theresa confirmed on GMA. “We considered New Jersey. And we just looked at home after home but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

The estranged couple said that they still “loved” each other and will “stay in each other’s lives” after the split. Theresa also acknowledged that she’d have to give back her engagement ring since the relationship didn’t work out. “I think that’s the rule,” she confirmed, while Gerry added, “But we don’t have to give back the memories.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the split wasn’t as mutual as the pair wanted the public to believe. “Families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry,” a source dished. “She wanted to work at it more than him.”

The duo got engaged on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor in 2023. They were both widowed after previously being married for more than 40 years. Theresa has two adult children with her late husband, William “Billy” Nist,” while Gerry is a proud dad to two daughters. His first wife, Toni Turner, died in 2017.