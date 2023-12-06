The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner had a tough choice to make during the season finale. He told both of his final two women, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, that he was in love with them during the series’ inaugural season, but he ultimately ended up proposing to Theresa. But are Gerry and Theresa still together?

Are ‘Golden Bachelor’ Stars Gerry and Theresa Still Together?

Gerry and Theresa are still together in 2023. After fans watched Gerry propose in The Golden Bachelor finale, they surprised the live audience with the announcement that they planned to get married in January ​2024 in a televised special.

Where Do Gerry and Theresa Plan to Live?

Along with their televised wedding announcement, the couple also revealed some details about where they’ll start their life together. Currently Gerry lives in Indiana while Theresa calls New Jersey home, but they plan to move to Charleston, South Carolina, a decision that Gerry thought “fate played a hand” in making.

Disney/John Fleenor

“For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” Gerry told People in an interview. “And all of a sudden, it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

Have Gerry or Theresa Addressed His Ex-Girlfriend’s Claims?

A day before the finale aired, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with a woman who went by the name Carolyn to protect her privacy. In the report, Carolyn revealed several shady details that caused fans to raise their eyebrows regarding Gerry’s love life after the death of his wife, Toni, in 2017.

During The Golden Bachelor, Gerry tugged at viewers’ heartstrings when he said he hadn’t kissed anyone in six years. That was all a lie, according to Carolyn and her friend Susan McCreary, who also spoke to THR.

“I’m like, what? He’s got to know that people are paying attention to this show. I’m just flabbergasted,” Susan recalled thinking after Gerry’s kissing claims.

Gerry addressed his ex’s accusations after The Golden Bachelor finale aired on November 30, 2023, and said he wasn’t sure “how accurate” they were.

“My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” Gerry told The Los Angeles Times on December 1. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”