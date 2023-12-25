2023 has been a whirlwind year for The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Not only did they make their reality TV debut, but the pair had a televised engagement, faced a shocking scandal, and are planning their wedding. This is the pair’s first holiday season as a couple, but Gerry and Theresa spent Christmas apart.

“A Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you! I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season,” Theresa, 70, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 24. “Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days.”

Gerry, 72, for his part, enjoyed the morning playing pickleball and an afternoon of bowling with his friends. The Golden Bachelor season 1 lead and his best buds ended the festivities with a Christmas party before he headed home to spend the night before Christmas with his daughters, Angie Wagner and Jenny Young, and his granddaughters.

Despite being separated for the jolly holiday, Gerry and Theresa kicked off the season by blending their family for a late Thanksgiving and early Christmas celebration. Gerry’s daughters and Theresa’s children, daughter Jen Woolston and son Tommy Nist, even had a twinning moment as they donned red “a Very Gerry Christmas” sweaters. Theresa also rocked the attire in light pink.

theresa_nist/Instagram

After the Bachelor Nation senior citizen couple rings in Christmas and the New Year together, they will walk down the aisle during their televised wedding. Theresa and Gerry gushed over their future “spectacular” nuptials shortly after The Golden Bachelor finale aired and revealed that their kids are involved in the planning process.

“My daughter, she’s seen a million weddings, and she is incredible. She’s put together the vision board. She’s asking me, ‘Do you like this? Do you like this?’ And I go, ‘Wow, okay, I don’t even have to do this. This is awesome.’ She’s handling it pretty much,” Theresa told People at the start of December. “All of my six grandsons will be involved, and we want to have Henry as the ring bearer. And we’re going to have my sisters — they don’t know this — as flower girls. They’re older. They should be thrilled with that.”

As for their guest list, the Golden Bachelor winner previously admitted that she’d like to invite all of her fellow contestants to the wedding – including runner-up Leslie Fhima.

“I would invite Leslie,” Theresa admitted during the December 2 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, noting, “I don’t know if she would come.”

Theresa’s daughter Jen also dished on who’s invited to the wedding and exclusively told Life & Style that Kathy Swarts snagged a spot on the list following their oncamera drama.

“They’ve certainly talked it out and Kathy actually even came wedding dress shopping with us and everything like that,” Jen exclusively told Life & Style in December. “She’ll be there. We had a great day with her, and you know they’ve moved past that and all that.”

What’s Gerry’s wedding planning contribution? Well, he’s organizing the bumping playlist for the golden ceremony.

“Could this be the start of a WEDDING playlist…..” the ABC lead captioned his December 8 Instagram photo of a list of artists like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Adele. Not to mention, he even included possible first-dance songs including Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”