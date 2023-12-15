The Golden Bachelor’s inaugural season was such a hit that producers are already talking about potential spinoffs for some of the franchise’s other shows like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’m here for Golden Paradise,” Bachelor producer Claire Freeland said during a Producers Guild FYC panel on Monday, December 11.

Fellow executive producer and showrunner Bennett Graebner added, “We’re ready for it.”

Bennett also teased a potential Golden Bachelorette, “Nothing would make us happier … stay tuned.”

Several people in the audience shouted out their suggestions for possible Golden Bachelorette leads, with many hoping to see Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima, along with some other standouts from the season like Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, Joan Vassos and Sandra Masson.

The Golden Bachelor premiered in September and the cast quickly won the hearts of viewers.

“Normalize dating at any age, being desirable at any age, still having urges and being a sexual creature at any age,” Claire admitted during the panel. “[It] is something I think that we should be listening to and why it’s a big part of why it’s so successful and people are really responding to it.”

She added that she hoped to see “more people of this age in mainstream media.”

Disney/John Fleenor

An insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style on December 7 that the reality dating show would return for a second season with a new Bachelor and claimed that the series put the Bachelor franchise “back on the map.”

However, ​season 1 winner Theresa Nist’s hairstylist told The U.S. Sun that producers had a different idea in mind.

“There was talk about maybe having another bachelor with the same [group of] women,” the woman claimed Theresa told her.

She went on to say that the women from Gerry Turner’s season developed “such great fan bases” that producers were toying with the idea of bringing them back for another chance at love.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen or anything, but that’s how popular they all became,” she concluded.

However, as popular as Gerry’s season of The Golden Bachelor was, it didn’t come without a few bumps in the road. The day before the finale, which aired on November 30, a woman claiming to be Gerry’s ex-girlfriend dropped several bombshells regarding the retired restaurateur’s past.

The woman, who was only identified as Carolyn, said that Gerry, 72, reached out just a month after his wife, Toni, died unexpectedly in 2017. This statement contradicted Gerry’s story about how he hadn’t dated anyone since his wife’s death.

An insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Gerry’s scandal threw a wrench into the producers’ future plans.

“The Golden Bachelor generated so much excitement and great ratings that they’ve already started planning The Golden Bachelorette, but this news has ruined all that momentum,” said the source.