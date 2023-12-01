Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Spotted Out and About Hours Before Finale and Engagement Announcement

The Golden Bachelor contestant Theresa Nist kept her cool on Thursday, November 30, as she was spotted out in New Jersey running an errand before she headed to the airport. At the time, fans were still waiting in suspense for the Bachelor spinoff’s finale that night, where bachelor Gerry Turner would choose between Theresa, 70, and Leslie Fhima. In the end, Gerry, 72, proposed to Theresa and revealed plans for a televised wedding in January.

Hours before her engagement was announced, Theresa was seen returning a chair to Home Goods before a chauffeur picked her up at her home to bring her to the airport. She then flew to Los Angeles for the finale.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Theresa’s outing.