Bachelor Nation was rocked by bombshell claims that Gerry Turner’s ex made in an exposé about The Golden Bachelor lead on November 29. While Gerry’s fiancée, Theresa Nist, has yet to speak out about the scandal, her daughter, Jen Woolston, exclusively opened up to Life & Style about how her mom reacted to the accusations.

“My mom and Gerry had a conversation about it, and I don’t exactly know the full story, but, you know, she’s absolutely good with whatever they talked about,” Jen, 38, told Life & Style on Monday, December 18. “I think that there’s some bit of truth to some parts of it and they are on the same page about it, and that’s kind of good enough for me.”

The Roving Bar owner confirmed that Theresa, 70, “feels good about everything” with Gerry, 72, who she got engaged to on The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired on November 30.

“I think the thing with The Bachelor is that, you know, they do kind of want to make the story a little simpler and straightforward. You know, they’re not going to give every single detail. I mean, he’s 72. They’re not going to share everything that’s ever happened in his life.”

Gerry came under fire when The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with a woman referred to as Carolyn, who said she dated the former restaurateur for about three years after his wife, Toni, died in 2017. On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry hinted that his dating experience was limited after Toni’s death. He also claimed that he had not kissed another woman since he lost his high school sweetheart.

While Gerry never directly addressed his relationship with Caroyln, he did issue a response to the story in a December 1 interview. “My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” the dad of two said. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”

Theresa and Gerry are getting married on January 4 in a televised wedding on ABC. Jen confirmed that she is “so excited” for her mom to walk down the aisle.

The New Jersey Native owns The Roving Bar, which provides Piaggio Apes and Vespas to serve as mobile bars at weddings and other events. The company also has a VW Booth Bus with a photo booth for parties. “We are in New Jersey and we’ve been doing it for, like, seven years,” she dished. “My husband actually also has another company [called] Vintage Truck Purveyours, where he imports those vehicles and turns them into all sorts of things, like flower carts and pizza trucks and bars, and they go all over the country.”