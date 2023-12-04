The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist isn’t concerned about her relationship with fiancé Gerry Turner after his ex-girlfriend made shocking allegations about their past romance, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It does cause some red flags for the family, what else can he lie about if he did this? Will something else come out?” the source tells Life & Style. “But he and Teresa have spoken about it and she trusts him and they have moved past it.”

The insider adds that the couple is “focused on their wedding,” which will be part of a televised special in January 2024.

“Teresa knows that it’s a show at the end of the day, the producers cherry pick how they want the story told,” the source concludes. “She’s in love and she understands that everyone has a past. They are happy.”

Just one day before fans watched Gerry, 72, propose to Theresa, 70, during the Golden Bachelor finale on November 30, The Hollywood Reporter published a shocking exposé in which his ex-girlfriend revealed they had a nearly three-year relationship that began just one month after his late wife, Toni, died in 2017.

Gerry and his ex-girlfriend, who used the pseudonym Carolyn in the interview, met while they were both working at Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport, Iowa. They reconnected just one month after Toni suddenly died from a bacterial infection in 2017, and Carolyn even moved into the house Gerry and Toni bought together after 10 months of dating.

Once they started living together, Carolyn recalled learning some of Gerry’s ​alleged controlling tendencies. However, they didn’t reach their breaking point until the reality star ​reportedly uninvited her to his high school reunion after she gained 10 lbs.

Two days after the report surfaced, Gerry broke his silence while talking to ​the Los Angeles Times on December 1. “My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now,” he said. “I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”

Courtesy of Gerry Turner/Instagram

Gerry also reflected on the accuracy of the reporting, telling The New York Times that he hadn’t “really looked at it as [to] how accurate it is.” The ABC star added, “I’ve more looked at it in terms of timing and how it really doesn’t fit with all the positive things that are going on in my life right now. I mean, I’m sitting across from Theresa right now, and I look at her and she’s the love of my life. And I really don’t have time to think about some of the other stuff.”

While Gerry and Theresa seemingly want to move on from the claims, an additional ​insider exclusively told Life & Style that the contestants on his season felt he hadn’t been honest with them. After all, he frequently implied throughout the show that he hadn’t dated since Toni’s death.

“The perfect guy fantasy has been shattered and a lot of the women who fell in love with him feel lied to,” the source told Life & Style on November 29. “It’s put a dark cloud over the whole show that was finally getting raves for finding a genuine, caring guy who stole America’s heart.”