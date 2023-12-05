Theresa Nist has the support of her daughter, Jen Woolston, after getting engaged to Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor.

“Thrilled for my mom @theresa_nist and her soon to be husband @goldengerryturner on their engagement,” Jen, 38, wrote on Instagram on Monday, December 4. “We had the best time in California and got to be at the finale with them. And then even go dress shopping and other fun things! It’s been a whirlwind in the best way and we are just so happy.”

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, were finally able to go public with their engagement after The Golden Bachelor finale on November 30. They also announced that they would be walking down the aisle on January 4, 2024, in a televised wedding. Their children were in the live audience for the big reveal.

In addition to Jen, Theresa also has a son, Tommy Nist. Her late husband, William “Bill” Nist, who was her high school sweetheart, died at the age of 63 in 2014 when they had been married for 42 years. Gerry is also widowed following the 2017 death of his high school sweetheart, Toni, who he shared two daughters with. They had been married for 45 years when Toni died.

Gerry’s dating history made headlines following the publication of an exposé by The Hollywood Reporter on November 29. On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry implied that he had limited dating experience in the years since Toni’s death and said that he hadn’t kissed another woman in six years.

However, a woman, who was referred to as Carolyn in the article, claimed that Gerry started pursuing her one month after the passing of his wife. She said they lived with each other and were together for three years before they split because he allegedly refused to bring her to his high school reunion after she gained 10 pounds.

Theresa has supported Gerry following the bombshell allegations against him. “He and Theresa have spoken about it and she trusts him and they have moved past it,” a source told Life & Style on November 30. “[Theresa’s] in love and she understands that everyone has a past. They are happy.”

The financial services professional has not made a public comment about the accusations but she posted a photo with Gerry on Instagram on December 3 with the caption, “Overcome with happiness! We are having so much fun!”

Meanwhile, Gerry kept tight-lipped. “I guess I haven’t really looked at it as [to] how accurate it is,” he told The New York Times on December 1. “I’ve more look at it in terms of timing and how it really doesn’t fit with all the positive things that are going on in my life right now. I mean, I’m sitting across from Theresa right now, and I look at her and she’s the love of my life. And I really don’t have time to think about some of the other stuff.”