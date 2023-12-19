The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, reveals that Kathy Swarts was invited to her mother’s wedding to Gerry Turner during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

While fans watched Theresa, 70, and Kathy, 70, butt heads on the show, Jen insists that the former costars are now on good terms.

“They’ve certainly talked it out,” Jen exclusively tells Life & Style. “And Kathy actually even came wedding dress shopping with us and everything like that.”

Jen adds that fans can expect to see Kathy at her mom’s wedding to Gerry, 72, which will be televised on January 4. “She’ll be there,” she shares. “We had a great day with her, and you know they’ve moved past that and all that.”

Before Gerry proposed to Theresa during the season finale in November, fans watched the two women bicker as they pursued relationships with the leading man. During an October episode, Kathy called out Theresa for bragging about her connection to Gerry. When Kathy and Theresa tried to hash it out, the women struggled to find common ground and Kathy famously told the season’s winner to “zip it.”

Theresa reflected on the argument after the episode aired in a lengthy Instagram post shared on October 16. “This past episode was a bit hard for me to watch. Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am,” she wrote at the time. “I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry. “

After noting that she never “intended to make Kathy or anyone feel less than,” Theresa thanked her supporters for their “kind messages.”

“I am grateful to all of you that could see that I had only good intentions and that I felt absolutely terrible when I realized I had hurt Kathy’s feelings,” she concluded.

While Jen confirmed that Kathy will be at the wedding, she is certainly not the only Golden Bachelor contestant that will be in attendance.

While appearing on the December 2 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Theresa said she would love to invite “every single one” of the women from her season to the ceremony.

Courtesy of Theresa Nist/Instagram

“I would invite Leslie [Fhima],” she told hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt about the season’s runner-up, though admitted, “I don’t know if she would come.”

Theresa added that she hopes Edith Aguirre, Pamela Burns, Peggy Dercole, Ellen Goltzer, Renee Halverson-Wright, Faith Martin, Sandra Mason and Sylvia Robledo will all attend, while Gerry said he would like to see Anna Zalk at their nuptials.

She then shared insight into what her friendship with Leslie, 64, was like in the Bachelor Mansion. “I cooked her dinner, she taught me exercise routines,” Theresa recalled. “We sat and talked a lot. We, all the time, cried together. So this isn’t fun to have that happen to any other human being. I didn’t like that. And along those same lines, I was really good friends with Faith, so I would say the people I was the closest with in the house were Faith and Leslie. How does that happen?”