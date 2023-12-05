The Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist revealed she will invite runner-up Leslie Fhima to her wedding to Gerry Turner.

While appearing on the December 2 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Theresa, 70, said she would love to invite “every single one” of the women from her season to her upcoming wedding to Gerry, 72.

“I would invite Leslie,” Theresa told hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. However, she admitted, “I don’t know if she would come.”

Not only does she want Leslie, 64, to attend the ceremony, but she added that she hopes Edith Aguirre, Pamela Burns, Peggy Dercole, Ellen Goltzer, Renee Halverson-Wright, Faith Martin, Sandra Mason and Sylvia Robledo are able to be there for the big day. Meanwhile, Gerry made sure Anna Zalk also made the invite list.

“I talk to Anna all the time,” Theresa shared.

While fans watched Gerry and Leslie, 64, have a heartbreaking breakup during the season finale on November 30, Theresa said that the fitness instructor was one of her closest friends while they were living in the Bachelor mansion.

“I cooked her dinner, she taught me exercise routines,” Theresa said about her friendship with Leslie. “We sat and talked a lot. We, all the time, cried together. So this isn’t fun to have that happen to any other human being. I didn’t like that. And along those same lines, I was really good friends with Faith, so I would say the people I was the closest with in the house were Faith and Leslie. How does that happen?”

After fans watched Gerry propose to Theresa during the finale episode, the couple announced on the After the Final Rose special that they are getting married during a televised ceremony in January.

They continued to open up about their wedding plans while speaking to People on December 1 and revealed that their kids are “so involved” in planning the nuptials.

“My daughter, she’s seen a million weddings and she is incredible. She’s put together the vision board,” Theresa told the outlet. “She’s asking me, ‘Do you like this? Do you like this?’ And I go, ‘Wow, ​OK, I don’t even have to do this. This is awesome.’ She’s handling it pretty much.”

Theresa is the mother to daughter Jen Woolston and son Tommy Nist, whom she shared with husband William “Bill” Nist. The pair were married for 42 years before his death in 2014.

Meanwhile, Gerry shared daughters Angie Wagner and Jenny Young with late wife Toni, who died in 2017.

Not only is Jen helping plan the wedding, but she is also serving as Theresa’s maid of honor. Gerry’s sons-in-law will be his best men, while the couple also shared that their ​grandchildren will also be involved in the ceremony.

“She is so thrilled!” the mother of two said about Jen. “All of my six grandsons will be involved, and we want to have Henry as the ring bearer. And we’re going to have my sisters — they don’t know this — as flower girls. They’re older. They should be thrilled with that.”