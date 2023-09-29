There have been so many memorable entrances in the Bachelor franchise over the years — but Leslie Fhima’s TV debut certainly takes the cake! As one of the contestants vying for Gerry Turner’s heart on The Golden Bachelor, she definitely made a lasting impression on viewers.

Who Is Leslie Fhima?

Leslie is a former professional figure skater with a passion for dancing. She now works as a personal trainer who loves “helping others live their best lives,” per her ABC bio. As if that’s not impressive enough, Leslie is a former aerobics champion and has participated in 10 marathons.

Spending time at the gym is a huge part of her life, but she is hoping to find “a real man who will enhance her life.” The runner currently lives in Minnesota.

Does Leslie Fhima Have Kids?

Leslie is a mom to three kids and a grandmother to three grandkids. One look at Leslie’s Instagram account will instantly put a smile on your face. She loves spending time with her grandchildren, making cute dance videos and baking together in the kitchen.

Did Leslie Get the First Impression Rose?

For her entrance during night one of The Golden Bachelor, Leslie pulled off an epic quick change. Gerry was impressed by her cute gimmick and definitely looked smitten! The pair even danced out their nerves in front of the Bachelor mansion, proving that their connection was strong right from the jump.

Later on in the night, the fitness enthusiast and the retiree decide to have a dance party. All of the other contestants jumped in and began showing off their moves. It seemed like Gerry was having a blast with Leslie, who rocked a short black dress for the first night of her journey to find love.

Though they had an awesome time getting to know each other, Leslie did not get the first impression rose. It was Faith who captured Gerry’s attention with her heartfelt song that night.

Leslie has already captured the hearts of fans at home, and many are hoping she locks down the man of her dreams this season! Viewers can obviously expect more dancing and plenty more sweet moments with Gerry.