Back on? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny called it quits in December 2023, but it now seems like the former flames have rekindled their romance. The two started spending time together again in May 2024, leading fans to wonder if they were back together.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Back Together?

Kendall and Bunny sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted looking very cozy together on a couch at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty on May 6, 2024. The model and singer appeared to be in good spirits as they enjoyed drinks together, as seen in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Weeks later, The Kardashians star and the “Monaco” singer were caught sneaking out of a hotel in Miami on May 26, 2024, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. The two were seen walking with their bags through a parking garage. Earlier in the weekend, Kendall and Bunny also had dinner at his and David Grutman’s Miami restaurant, Gekko.

The former couple has yet to confirm that they’re back together. However, a source told Us Weekly in January 2024 that Kendall and Bunny had reconnected soon after their split.

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes,” the insider said. “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

The source continued, “At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date. They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”

Why Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split?

People reported on December 17, 2023, that Kendall and Bunny were “no longer together.” But what was the reason behind the breakup? According to Entertainment Tonight, things “fizzled out” between the two.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” an insider said. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

When Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Start Dating?

Kendall and Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February 2023. A source told People that mutual friends introduced them to each other. “She likes him and is having fun,” the insider said of Kendall. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”