It’s over! Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have split after 10 months of dating.

The rapper, 29, and supermodel, 28, are “no longer together,” according to a Sunday, December 17, report from People.

The couple’s split was announced after weeks of breakup speculation, first sparked in November after gossip account Deuxmoi seemingly hinted that the “Te Bote” rapper was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.

The highly-followed gossip blog laid out a timeline of events, noting that Gabriela shared an invitation to a Los Angeles event on November 10 and Bad Bunny’s home was seen in the background. The following day, the Kardashians star posted a photo of a sunset, with the cryptic caption, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

The model continued to fuel split rumors by later posting skin-barring thirst traps that she took throughout the year. On December 3, the supermodel posted a video at a winery, writing, “pov: i’m your date.”

The “Party” artist — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – and the Hulu personality first sparked dating rumors in February after being spotted leaving the same Las Angeles restaurant. The pair, who exited the restaurant separately, appeared to be on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during their first public outing.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions — including getting photographed riding Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s horse together — and the A-list duo finally appeared at a major public event as a couple when they attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on September 22. The pair wore dark sunglasses and sat in the front row alongside Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Neither Kendall nor the Puerto Rico native had publicly commented on their relationship status; however, fans were convinced that the “Monaco” singer took a jab at Kendall’s ex Devin Booker in his song, “Coco Chanel.”

“Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix,” the Latin artist sang on the track, which was released on March 17. The lyrics translate in English to say, “But the [Puerto Rican] sun is warmer than the sun in Phoenix” – seemingly referring to the NBA star, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.