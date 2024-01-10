Friendly exes or something more? Kendall Jenner reportedly rang in 2024 in the Caribbean with a group of close pals, including former flame Bad Bunny. “It wasn’t awkward at all,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They were really happy to see each other.”

While the Puerto Rican rapper, 29, was “definitely” trying to reignite the spark on the getaway — which occurred mere weeks after the duo’s split — Life & Style’s source says the supermodel, 28, is hesitant to take him back.

“Bad Bunny is still really into Kendall and would love to keep seeing her,” shares the insider. “But he just wants to have fun.” The singer has said he doesn’t want marriage or kids right now and even released a song titled “No Me Quiero Casar” or “I Don’t Want to Get Married.” “Kendall’s afraid. She thinks she’ll end up heartbroken,” notes the source. “So, for now, she and Bad Bunny are just friends.”