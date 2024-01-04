Kendall Jenner rang in 2024 on an island near Barbados with some of her closest friends. The model posted a series of photos from the trip on Wednesday, January 3, showing off the completely sheer dress she wore on the vacation.

The supermodel, 28, left little to the imagination in the gorgeous photos. Most of the shots were taken on the beach with the sunset in the background.

The getaway came two weeks after it was reported that Kendall had split from Bad Bunny after 10 months of dating. However, the rapper, 29, was on the same New Year’s Eve trip as the model, along with a plethora of other mutual friends.

