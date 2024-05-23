Kendall Jenner is a big fan of The Golden Bachelor and she talked all about her love of the show during the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians.

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Kendall, 28, spent some quality time with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian before walking in Victoria Beckham’s show. During the Thursday, May 23, episode, she invited Kris, 68, to watch the premiere of The Golden Bachelor with her and her friends the following night.

“I’m dying to see it!” Kim, 43, called from the other room, while Kris told her daughters, “You guys are finally on my Bachelor bandwagon.”

The supermodel was offended that Kris thought she had just jumped on the Bachelor Nation train. “Mom, shut up. I’ve been on The Bachelor with you for years!” she insisted. “You used to make me watch it when I was little.” Kim was leaving Paris before the episode aired but confirmed that she would be watching “on the plane” as she headed back to the States.

The premiere concluded with a preview for the upcoming May 30 episode, which featured Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner surprising Kris and Kendall at one of their homes. He excitedly walked into the house and hugged both reality stars. “Kendall is a huge Golden Bachelor fan,” Kris pointed out.

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor premiered in September 2023. Gerry, 72, proposed to Theresa Nist during the finale and the two went on to tie the knot in January. However, their marriage did not last long. Just three months later, they announced on April 12 that they were divorcing.

With Gerry hailing from Indiana and Theresa, 70, living in New Jersey, the estranged couple said that they weren’t able to decide on where to live, which ultimately resulted in their decision to “dissolve” the marriage. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style that there were other issues behind-the-scenes that led to the split.

“[Gerry]’s real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous,” the insider said. “He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show.”

Meanwhile, Theresa “felt like she had to go through with the wedding because the whole world was watching,” despite her reservations about Gerry, another source dished.

A November 2023 exposé about the Indiana native revealed that he dated a woman for three years after his first wife, Toni’s, death in 2017, even though Gerry previously hinted that he had limited dating experience since Toni’s passing. “Theresa feels like she was duped,” the insider added.

However, the compliance officer has insisted that the article about Gerry had nothing to do with their split.