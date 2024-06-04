Kendall Jenner caught a glimpse of something she “shouldn’t have” on Gerry Turner’s phone and her reaction was documented on The Kardashians. Viewers will see how it plays out on the June 6, 2024, episode, but The Golden Bachelor star spilled some tea about what the model saw ahead of the full footage airing.

What Did Kendall Jenner See on Gerry Turner’s Phone?

Gerry told TMZ that Kendall saw a saved contact for Theresa Nist on his phone. Fans now know that Theresa is the woman who got engaged to Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, but at the time of Gerry and Kendall’s meeting, the show was still airing and this information was not public knowledge yet.

“Within five minutes” of Gerry’s meeting with Kris Jenner and Kendall, the Hulu stars commandeered a phone call to the Indiana resident’s daughter Angie because she is a big fan of the famous family. Kendall got a glimpse of Theresa’s saved contact in Gerry’s phone while they were making the phone call, he revealed.

The former restaurateur confirmed that Kendall and Kris were not being “intrusive” when they accidentally stumbled upon the Golden Bachelor spoiler. He also said they were “inclusive, gracious, warm, friendly and elegant.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Why Did Gerry Turner Meet With Kendall Jenner?

Kendall is a huge Bachelor Nation fan and gushed over her love for The Golden Bachelor after its September 2023 premiere. Her fangirling was captured on cameras for season 5 The Kardashians.

After the May 30, 2024, episode, a preview of Kendall and Gerry’s meeting was shown. “This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time,” Kendall gushed. “My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner.”

Gerry told TMZ that he also watched an episode of The Golden Bachelor with Kris and Kendall when he went over to Kris’ house for dinner.

What Happened Between Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist?

Kendall was able to keep Gerry’s secret and not spill the tea about his engagement to Theresa while The Golden Bachelor was airing. Fans saw the duo get engaged during the show’s November 30, 2023, finale. They then tied the knot in a televised wedding on January 4, 2024.

However, Gerry and Theresa’s marriage did not last long. On April 12, 2024, they confirmed that they were divorcing because they could not agree on a place to live. With Gerry living in Indiana and Theresa in New Jersey, neither of the reality stars wanted to leave their families, although they said they had looked at houses together in South Carolina and New Jersey before calling it quits.

In May 2024, fellow Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles confirmed that Theresa’s job also had to do with the breakup. “Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job,” Susan shared. “[Gerry] got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place, where that is, in the middle of nowhere.”