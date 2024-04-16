The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist never ​moved in together after tying the knot in January. After three months of marriage, the reality TV couple announced they were getting a divorce, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Gerry never seriously planned to move to New Jersey with his ​now-estranged wife.

“Gerry said he was moving to be with Theresa, which we now know wasn’t true, but this isn’t the first time he’s been caught in a lie,” the insider dishes. “Reality set in. Bottom line, Gerry never really had any intention of moving to New Jersey to be with Theresa. He gets no more chances. His credibility is officially shot.”

All seemed fine between the newlyweds, who were crowned the inaugural couple of The Golden Bachelor in November 2023 as they started their lives together as a married couple. However, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70 sat down with Good Morning America host Juju Chang on April 12 and revealed their decision to divorce.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” the restaurateur said the bombshell coming just one week after they were seemingly happy while reuniting with the Golden Bachelor cast. “The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

The couple’s separate living arrangement raised eyebrows throughout Bachelor Nation. Despite plans to relocate to Charleston, South Carolina, Gerry continued to live in his Indiana home while Theresa was in New Jersey after their January nuptials.

“The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey. Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her but that didn’t happen,” a ​separate source exclusively told Life & Style in ​a story published on April 10. “For the time being they’re staying put in their separate states, but they don’t seem to mind. They’re still working out the logistics. Theresa’s planning a visit to see Gerry this month and they FaceTime and text.”

When they announced their split two days later, ​an additional source exclusively told Life & Style that Gerry “wanted out” of his marriage to Theresa.

“Gerry and Theresa are giving up on their marriage, but they both weren’t on the same page as they’d like you to believe,” the source said. “Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry. She wanted to work at it more than him.”