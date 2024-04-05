Golden Bachelor Couple Gerry and Theresa Reunite With His Exes

Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist reunited with ​some of the ladies of the Golden Bachelor season 1 cast in Los Angeles and the group looked thrilled to be together.

Theresa, 70, shared a group video via Instagram Stories on Friday, April 5, as they shared lunch at Terra Rooftop. In the video, Gerry, 72, sat between his recent bride and runner-up Leslie Fhima. Fan favorites Susan Noles and Kathy Swartz were also seen in the large Golden Bachelor crew.

It hasn’t been long since the inaugural cast of the senior citizen dating show ​got together. In fact, most of them attended the March 25 After the Rose finale of The Bachelor. Theresa shared photos from the televised event via Instagram the day after it was announced that Bachelor Joey ​Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson were engaged.

The Golden Bachelor couple either arrived or left the finale with Leslie, 65, Susan, 67, Kathy, 70, Sandra Mason and Bachelor’s Lexi Young as the group snapped photos in a party bus. Once they arrived to the venue, Theresa and Gerry snapped selfies with The Bachelor season 28 contestants Maria Georgas, Lea Cayanan and Rachel Nance.

“It was so much fun getting to see everyone last night! I really loved watching Joey’s season. What an impressive cast, all classy, smart, amazing people and such an overall great production,” Theresa captioned the March 26 Instagram post. “What a show it was! Congratulations to Joey and Kelsey!! Wishing them a life filled with so much joy, love and happiness!!!”

The Golden Bachelor stars are still new to Bachelor Nation as their season premiered in September 2023. Twenty-two women put their hearts on the line in hopes of becoming future Mrs. Turner – but Theresa was the one to whisk him off of his feet.

After Gerry and Theresa’s oncamera proposal, they revealed that they already set their wedding date. The pair tied the knot in a televised wedding on January 4 on ABC and were surrounded by the franchise’s biggest names.

“They’re absolutely, totally in love, even when they thought no one was watching. They were like a couple who’ve been together for years, but there were adorable signs that they’re still getting to know each other,” a source – who was a guest at the wedding venue’s La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California – exclusively told Life & Style shortly after their nuptials.

“A lot of fans their age came up to them, but it was the younger generation that seems to be just as inspired by them. Everyone wanted to share a little piece of their happiness and get a photo.”