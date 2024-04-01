Three months after their televised wedding, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist still have not agreed on where they’re going to settle down. The Golden Bachelor couple is reportedly still living in separate states, according to TMZ.

Despite living apart, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, are still going strong. The site reports that the duo simply has not decided on a place to live, so Gerry has kept his home in Indiana, while Theresa still has her place in New Jersey. The long-distance arrangement reportedly “works” for the reality television couple.

Plus, they’ve managed to make plenty of time to see each other. On March 25, the lovebirds both took a trip to California to support Joey Graziadei during The Bachelor finale. They were among various other Bachelor Nation alum in the audience at the live After the Final Rose taping. Earlier in the month, Theresa visited her husband in Indiana, which he documented in a March 17 Instagram post.

Gerry also spent a considerable amount of time on the east coast after he and Theresa tied the knot. While he is retired, his wife still works as a compliance officer and is reportedly still deciding what she wants to do about her job, according to TMZ’s report.

After their engagement aired during The Golden Bachelor finale in November 2023, Gerry and Theresa revealed that they were considering moving to South Carolina once they got married. However, Gerry later admitted that him relocating to New Jersey wasn’t off the table, either.

While the two take their time to figure out their living situation, they’re looking forward to their upcoming honeymoon. “Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy,” Theresa gushed on Instagram in January. “Flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast. I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

Both Gerry and Theresa are widowed and were previously married to their first spouses for 40-plus years. On The Golden Bachelor, they bonded over their similar histories and fell in love.

After their January 4 wedding, Theresa gushed, “We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey. It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams. We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it. Thank you Mindy Weiss for making our wedding so incredibly beautiful. Thank you to our families and friends for being there with us. Thank you to the production team who have become family.”