The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist reunited in her home state of New Jersey on Thursday, January 11, one week after they tied the knot in Palm Springs, California.

“After a ten hour drive with [my dog] Cody as my travel partner, I was greeted by Theresa and a home cooked meal in Shrewsbury,” Gerry, 72, revealed on Instagram. “It was incredibly delicious.”

The ABC star also shared some selfies with Theresa, 70, along with a view of the meal that she cooked for him in her home. Gerry made the drive to New Jersey from Indiana, where he is from. Following the wedding, he made a pit stop at home to pick up his dog before heading to the east coast for some more quality time with his wife.

goldengerryturner/Instagram

Despite tying the knot on January 4, Theresa and Gerry still have not decided on where they will settle down as a married couple. The duo initially said that they were going to move to South Carolina, as Theresa has a son that lives near Charleston and Gerry had previously told his family that he wanted to move there. However, the former restaurateur admitted in December 2023 that New Jersey was growing on him and that he and Theresa would also be looking for homes there.

The lovebirds also still have to go on their honeymoon, which will take them to Italy thanks to a generous gift from ABC.

Gerry and Theresa met on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor in 2023. After he dumped Leslie Fhima, he proposed to Theresa during the final rose ceremony. Their wedding took place less than two months after the show’s finale aired in November 2023.

Both Gerry and Theresa are widowed after previously being married to their high school sweethearts for more than 40 years. Theresa’s first husband, William “Bill” Nist, died in 2014, while Gerry’s first wife, Toni Turner, passed away in 2017. They bonded over their respective losses on their first one-on-one date on The Golden Bachelor.

“I look back on this more than in the moment realizing it,” Gerry admitted in December 2023. “We both talked nonstop like a couple giggly high school kids. But the interesting thing was we were still hearing each other. She was talking about Billy and I was talking about Toni and we were talking about past experiences and future hopes and dreams and we still heard everything the other person said. It was really awesome.”